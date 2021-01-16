double shooting

2 injured in double-shooting in Cumberland County, deputies say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital on Friday night following a double-shooting in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the incident along the 200 block of Angel Drive in the Golden Creek mobile home park off of Gillespie Street.

An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene said the shooting resulted in an SUV striking a mailbox, a fence and a mobile home.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.


This is the second double shooting in Cumberland County, the first leaving one person dead and another injured.
