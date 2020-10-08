2 killed in head-on collision in Harnett County, deputies say

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Two drivers were killed in a late Wednesday night head-on collision along N.C. Highway 27 in Harnett County.
The fatal collision happening at the collision Highway of 27 West and Leaflet Church Road.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol is working to notify first-of-kin before releasing their identities at this time.
