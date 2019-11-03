2 men shot at apartment complex near Triangle Town Center, police investigate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two men with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex near Triangle Town Center on Sunday morning.

Raleigh Police responded to a double shooting just after 11 a.m. at the Town Center Apartments.

Officials did not release the status of the two men.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

ABC11 is working to learn more at this time.
