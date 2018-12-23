BANK ROBBERY

2 Texas men arrested in Oklahoma for Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two Texas men were arrested in Oklahoma following the Friday robbery of the Sharonview Federal Credit Union.

Fayetteville police said Willie Williams, 48, of Spring, Texas , and Lorenzo Allen, 26, of Houston, Texas, were found in Oklahoma City on Sat, Dec. 22.

The two have been charged for the Dec. 21 robbery of the Sharonview Federal Credit Union along the 2800 block of Freedom Parkway Drive.

Police said the two entered the building, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the bank tellers.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the two fled.

Williams and Allen were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The two are being held in Oklahoma City pending extradition back to North Carolina.

Fayetteville police expressed thanks to the Oklahoma City police for assistance in capturing the pair.

