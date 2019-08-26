25-year-old mother of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a young mother of seven was shot and killed in Fayetteville.
Police were called to Danish Drive Friday around 11:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Once they arrived, police found one person had been shot at the home.
The victim, who has been identified as Chakita Jones, 25, of Fayetteville, was unresponsive and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.
Jones was later transported to UNC Medical Center, where she died from her injuries Saturday evening.
Family members tell ABC11 she was a mother to seven children.
Jones's sister, Mia Fuller, said Jones was at home with four of her children when gunfire went off.
Fuller said her sister was found clutching one of her children, in an effort to shield the child from gunshots.
Fuller added Jones' 26th birthday was just four days away.
The youngest of Jones' children is two-months-old and the oldest is 12-years-old.
The family has set-up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and money for the children Jones leaves behind.
Fayetteville Police Department is actively investigating the shooting.
