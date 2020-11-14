Coronavirus

Southeast Raleigh zip code leading the state in COVID-19 cases

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Off Rock Quarry Road in southeast Raleigh, shoppers moved through Southgate Plaza Shopping Center, Friday night. Many of them unaware they were in the middle of North Carolina's largest COVID-19 hot spot.

The 27610 zip code, which stretches from east to southeast Raleigh, down into parts of Garner has the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state: 2,985 cases; 46 people have died.

"We've seen in the last four weeks, the percentages have grown," said Kelly Wright at Advance Community Health, a southeast Raleigh-based community health center dedicated to serving patients no matter their ability to pay for care. Many Advance patients survive on low-incomes or are experiencing homelessness.



Black and brown patients were already contracting COVID-19 at disproportionate rates. In the 27610 zip code, over 64% of the population is African-American; over 15% is Latin X. But, based on the over 15,000 tests completed by Advance since April, Kelly suspects it's the large number of essential workers in the zip code that's the driving up the COVID-19 caseload.

"We know that a lot of the minorities in our communities don't have the option to work from home, so they're having to work and be exposed more often," Wright said. "So we think maybe that's the reason cases are skewing high because of essential care that people need."
EMBED More News Videos

Despite holding the title of 'essential worker', many of them told lawmakers they are not being treated as such during a Thursday night virtual town hall featuring over a dozen state lawmakers, candidates, and elected officials.




Two nursing homes in the zip codes have had COVID-19 outbreaks since April, but none are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, Advance Community Health continues to stress the need for testing. It's been staging daily testing sites through Wake and Franklin Counties, with larger-scale events planned for this weekend in Raleigh:

Saturday, Nov. 14
Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School
2600 Rock Quarry Road

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15
Consulate of Mexico
431 Raleigh View Road
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighgarnerwake countycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemicraleigh newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Some Cumberland students to return to classroom in Jan.
What's special about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?
Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
Rural areas in North Carolina see spike in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper says NC voters sent a bipartisan message to leaders
Troubleshooter helps couple after Duke Health loses wedding rings
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
ELECTION UPDATE: NC will finish counting ballots today
What's special about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?
LATEST: Some Cumberland students to return to classroom in Jan.
LIST: Fauci, Jesus among write-in candidates by Wake Co. voters
Show More
Food banks, pantries see increased need due to pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine could be ready soon but some Americans are skeptical
Crews find body of toddler in NC campsite floodwaters
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path
25-year-old woman dies after being shot in Raleigh overnight
More TOP STORIES News