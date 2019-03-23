Uncategorized

35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Aberdeen

Credit: Aberdeen Times

ABERDEEN, N.C. -- A 35-year-old man was fatally struck by a pickup truck on US Highway 1 in Aberdeen overnight, according to Aberdeen Times.

The Aberdeen Times reported that responders were dispatched just before 1 a.m. on US 1 near Johnson Street.

35-year-old Brady Keith Mullendore was found deceased at the scene.

The Aberdeen Times said Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS and the Aberdeen Police Department all responded to the incident.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorized
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Search warrant: At least 60 guns seized from Keel home after Diana reported missing
2 hospitalized after Durham house fire
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NY subway
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Show More
Nice weekend ahead with temps in 60s
Mom of teen killed calls for better city-community partnerships to stop the violence
Raleigh man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity
UNC makes second-half comeback to beat Iona 88-73
More TOP STORIES News