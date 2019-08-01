3rd suspect arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of Clayton 15-year-old

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner 23-year-old was arrested in Morrisville on Wednesday on charges of murder.

James Sonnett Brodie Jr. is accused of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Kaylen Marion Middleton.

Middleton was shot and killed on July 13 at a home on Blackthorn Court in Clayton. A 20-year-old was also injured in the shooting, but he has since been released from the hospital.

Three suspects were seen in the vehicle where the shots were believed to have been fired from.

Shortly after the shooting, Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, was arrested.

Three days later, Quashaad Powell turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Weeks later, on July 31, Brodie Jr. was arrested by Morrisville Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

All three suspects face charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe the drive-by shooting occurred after a fight over drugs.

Note: The video found in this article is from a previous update on this case.
