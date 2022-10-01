Four deaths in North Carolina are storm-related, Governor Cooper says

As of Friday afternoon, 25 NC counties have opened or partially activated their local emergency operations centers, 12 of those with local stations of emergency in place.

Saturday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed four deaths in the state are storm-related to Ian. The deaths happened on Friday as remnants of the storm battered the state before it made its second landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina Friday afternoon and churned its way into NC.

According to the governor's office three of the four killed were in Johnston County. They include a 25-year-old man who died when he lost control of his car and hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions along Raleigh Road in Johnston County. A 24-year-old died when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree. A 65-year-old man died early Saturday morning in Johnston Co. from carbon monoxide poisoning after having a generator in his garage. Another man died by drowning when officials said his truck became submerged in a flooded swamp in Martin County Friday night.

Ian lost its hurricane status when it crawled through the Tar Heel state but as a post-tropical cyclone the storm still packed a lot of rain and winds. This led to thousands spending the night without electricity.

Bright and early Saturday, powers crews were out in force working to restore electricity to all impacted.

President Biden signed an emergency declaration targeting North Carolina on Saturday. It provides federal recovery support and reimbursement for emergency protective expenses incurred by state and local governments during the storm. Damage assessments that are beginning now will determine if Ian's effects in North Carolina qualify for further federal assistance.

