4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs neighborhood; Garner man charged

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old boy has died at Wake Med in Raleigh after being struck by a truck in a Holly Springs neighborhood on Saturday night.

The tragic incident happening along the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane in the Holly Glen neighborhood off of Avent Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m., according to the Town of Holly Springs.

The child was taken to the WakeMed in Raleigh where they later died.

In the neighborhood, there were signs that read, "Slow Children At Play." One neighbor said that speeding is often an issue in the area.

Holly Spring officials said Carey Moore, 42, of Garner, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in connection to this case.

Carey Moore

