North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary opens this weekend

In the North Carolina mountains, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians open North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary on Saturday.

Saturday -- no surprise -- is April 20, recognized as the national cannabis holiday.

The dispensary will offer a range of products from vape pens to pre-packaged buds, marijuana cigarettes and edibles. All products have been produced locally.

Back in September, tribal members voted to approve the adult use of marijuana on tribal land without a cannabis card.

This means purchasing marijuana is open to all adults, not just people with medical conditions that marijuana can help treat.

It will be in the tribe's old bingo hall on US 19 near Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. This is west of Asheville.

