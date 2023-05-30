Medical marijuana, sports betting and sex education bills up for debate in NC General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are numerous controversial bills up for discussion in the North Carolina General Assembly as lawmakers return from a holiday break.
The House Health Committee is expected to take up the Compassionate Care Act, which is a bill that would make it legal for some people to use medical marijuana.
A senate committee is expected to discuss a bill to legalize sports betting.
It would grant a few licenses and then tax the companies 14%.
That bill already passed the House.
The House Education Committee will debate a bill about sex education in public schools.
It would require parents to consent to the lesson and schools could not start sex education before 7th grade.