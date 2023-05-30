The House Health Committee is expected to take up the Compassionate Care Act, which is a bill that would make it legal for some people to use medical marijuana.

Medical marijuana, sports betting and sex education bills up for debate in NC General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are numerous controversial bills up for discussion in the North Carolina General Assembly as lawmakers return from a holiday break.

The House Health Committee is expected to take up the Compassionate Care Act, which is a bill that would make it legal for some people to use medical marijuana.

A senate committee is expected to discuss a bill to legalize sports betting.

It would grant a few licenses and then tax the companies 14%.

That bill already passed the House.

The House Education Committee will debate a bill about sex education in public schools.

It would require parents to consent to the lesson and schools could not start sex education before 7th grade.