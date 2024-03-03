North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary near Asheville opens next month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The eastern band of Cherokee Indians has set an opening date for North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary.

The date--no surprise--is April 20. It is recognized as the national cannabis holiday.

Back in September, tribal members voted to approve the adult use of marijuana on tribal land without a cannabis card.

This means purchasing marijuana is open to all adults, not just people with medical conditions that marijuana can help treat.

The dispensary will be in the tribe's old bingo hall on US 19 near Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. This is west of Asheville.