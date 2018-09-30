58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago

IRVINE, Calif. --As Las Vegas is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed 58 lives, events to honor those who were lost have already begun.
A man who made crosses for each of the victims in the days after the massacre has brought new ones back.
RELATED: Las Vegas shooting survivors show strength, return to Jason Aldean concert in Irvine 1 year later
Greg Zanis arrived Friday in Las Vegas, where one by one he displayed the newest set of Crosses for Losses at the iconic Vegas welcome sign -- just as he did last year.
Zanis decided to bring them back to help people cope with Monday's anniversary.
Starting on Sunday, Zanis is beginning a 58-hour vigil, one hour for each of the victims.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App