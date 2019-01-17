DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --With less than three weeks into 2019, it has already been a very violent year for Durham. Now city and county officials are working to curb the issue.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, Durham Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, and Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead will attend a meeting on Thursday to discuss the increase in violence. They plan to specifically target gun violence.
There have already been a total of six homicides in 2019; four of which have been domestic cases.
Related:
Man who killed father in Durham home sent photos of body to coworker, warrants say
Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide
Woman and baby dead in murder, attempted suicide in Durham
Officials said gun-related crimes have been higher than usual too.
On Wednesday, Durham police warned about a rash of cab robberies.
Each time, the suspect held the cab driver at gunpoint, getting away with less than $100.
City and county officials plan to work across agencies to solve crimes.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
They're also asking for the public's help too. They're urging people to call the CrimeStoppers hotline at (919) 683-1200 with any information that could solve these cases.
The meeting will being at 11 a.m. at City Hall.