7.4 earthquake strikes eastern coast of Taiwan; damage still being evaluated

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the USGS.
The quake struck on the island's east coast at a depth of about 21 miles. It hit about 11 miles south southwest Hualien City. It struck just before 5 p.m. California time, which is 8 a.m. Wednesday in Taiwan.
A second big quake measuring 6.5, believed to be an aftershock, struck just north of that area about 10 minutes later.
Japan has issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.
