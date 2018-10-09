8 arrested in string of shootings near downtown Raleigh

8 arrested after tring of shootings in Raleigh on Monday (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Eight people have been arrested in a string of shootings that occurred near downtown Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

Police believe four calls that were made between 1:59 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. were related.

Call log of shootings


1:59 p.m: Officers were called to St. Augustine Avenue and Boyer Street

2:08 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Davie Street

2:28 p.m.: Officers were called to Battery Drive and Poole Road

2:29 p.m.: Officers responded to the 100 block of South Fisher Street

Two vehicles involved in the shootings were stopped by officers and deputies from the Wake County Sheriff's Office and eight were arrested.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Khadijah Dashauna McNeil, 26, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Bareatta Lamer Milhouse, 19, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Messiah Etheridge, 17, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Taheim Daquan Bridges, 16, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of firearm by juvenile, felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon
  • Jerrell Rashad Miller, 23, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Tyron Markeith Miller, 24, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Jeremy Hinton, 21, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Waamiq Anthony Boyd, 24, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle


No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
