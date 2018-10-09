8 arrested in string of shootings near downtown Raleigh

Call log of shootings

Khadijah Dashauna McNeil, 26, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Bareatta Lamer Milhouse, 19, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Messiah Etheridge, 17, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Taheim Daquan Bridges, 16, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of firearm by juvenile, felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon

Jerrell Rashad Miller, 23, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Tyron Markeith Miller, 24, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Jeremy Hinton, 21, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Waamiq Anthony Boyd, 24, charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Eight people have been arrested in a string of shootings that occurred near downtown Raleigh on Monday afternoon.Police believe four calls that were made between 1:59 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. were related.1:59 p.m: Officers were called to St. Augustine Avenue and Boyer Street2:08 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Davie Street2:28 p.m.: Officers were called to Battery Drive and Poole Road2:29 p.m.: Officers responded to the 100 block of South Fisher StreetTwo vehicles involved in the shootings were stopped by officers and deputies from the Wake County Sheriff's Office and eight were arrested.The suspects were identified as:No injuries were reported.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.