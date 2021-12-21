abc11 together

Day of Giving for Disaster Relief

On December 21, join ABC11 in a Day of Giving for Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.

As 2021 comes to an end, families and communities continue to face increased emergency needs brought on by weather-related disasters.

TO DONATE, CLICK HERE

Throughout the year, massive relief efforts were held by the American Red Cross, including its ongoing support of those affected by the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Trained Red Cross disaster workers focus on providing food, shelter, comfort, and support to people in their darkest hours.

But they can't do it alone.

On December 21, the ABC-owned stations across the country are rallying together to host a Day of Giving for Disaster Relief.

Join ABC11 in helping those affected by disasters big and small by visiting redcross.org/ABC, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disaster reliefabc11 togetherred cross
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 19, 2021
Creating a caregiving holiday wish list
Local nurse steps in to help struggling moms during the holidays
Hayti Film Next Level
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC in region where Omicron now accounts for 90% of new cases
Latest Southpoint shooting report turns some holiday shoppers away
Durham residents demand action as deadline to vacate homes looms
Wake County Sheriff vows to find 'dangerous' suspect
Omicron variant now 73% of US COVID cases
NHL season paused from Wednesday through Saturday
Show More
QVC Distribution Center still smoking 2 days after deadly fire
NC State basketball gets probation for NCAA violations
The Purple Shoe needs donations to help victims of domestic violence
Hilarious obituary pays tribute to Fayetteville woman
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
More TOP STORIES News