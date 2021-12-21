As 2021 comes to an end, families and communities continue to face increased emergency needs brought on by weather-related disasters.
TO DONATE, CLICK HERE
Throughout the year, massive relief efforts were held by the American Red Cross, including its ongoing support of those affected by the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Trained Red Cross disaster workers focus on providing food, shelter, comfort, and support to people in their darkest hours.
But they can't do it alone.
On December 21, the ABC-owned stations across the country are rallying together to host a Day of Giving for Disaster Relief.
Join ABC11 in helping those affected by disasters big and small by visiting redcross.org/ABC, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Day of Giving for Disaster Relief
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News