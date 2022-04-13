RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 17, 2022 features segments on Triangle Rising Stars, Walk to Defeat ALS and the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.On May 11 Triangle Rising Stars returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center's stage. Twenty students from Central North Carolina will get a chance to show their musical theater talents during a show hosted by Clay Aiken.The students named best actor and best actress will go to New York to participate in a week-long musical theater workshop. The students also get a chance to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards.In 2021 Triangle Rising Star best actress Elena Holder from Durham went on to win the best actress award The Jimmy Awards.This year's Triangle Rising Stars show will take place May 11 at 7:30PM at DPAC.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Triangle Rising Stars.Every year about 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS, an always fatal neurodegenerative disease in which a person's brain loses connections with muscles causing people to lose their ability to walk, talk eat and eventually breathe.The annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to the Halifax Mall in Downtown Raleigh on Saturday, April 23. ABC11 Together will once again have our "Stogner Strong" team that will walk in memory of our friend and colleague Larry Stogner who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.The goal for this year's Walk to Defeat ALS is to raise $420,000. Money raised by the event goes toward a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS and to support those living with the disease.Walk to Defeat ALS check in starts at 9AM on April 23, the two mile walk starts at 10AM.After a two year pandemic hiatus, the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back. The Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary with four days of fun and it all gets started on Thursday, April 21 with the Cork & Fork Premier Food and Wine Event.Friday night features a concert in Fayetteville's Festival Park featuring Hoobastank and Marcy Playground. The midway rides will be open and there will be plenty of food and beverage vendors.Saturday the Downtown Street Fair gets underway with an array of vendors including arts and crafts. Saturday night's concert in Festival Park features Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe and Tyler Farr.Sunday the Downtown Street Fair continues and there will also be a Car, Motorcycle and Truck Show.