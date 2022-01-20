Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
How to report your weather-related closing to ABC11
