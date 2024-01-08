Closings List | Wake County among school districts announcing closures for Tuesday's severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is going to be a wet and possibly dangerous day in central North Carolina. Because of that, some school districts have decided to change plans in advance.

List of current school closures:

Wake County Public School System will close 3 hours early on Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather.

Durham Public Schools will dismiss 3.5 hours early Tuesday. Elementary schools will release at 10:45 a.m., middle and secondary schools at 11:50 a.m. and high schools at 12:45 p.m. All afterschool programs including athletics will be canceled.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will dismiss students three hours early on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Cumberland County Schools announced that it will release students two hours early Tuesday.

Harnett County Schools will have a remote learning day Tuesday.

Johnston County Schools will dismiss students 3 hours early Tuesday.

Lee County Schools will have a remote learning day Tuesday.

Warren County Schools will dismiss students at noon on Tuesday, and all after school activities have been canceled.

Wilson County Schools will be closed all day Tuesday.

Robeson Community College will close at 3 p.m.

The highest risk for severe weather is in the Sandhills, but the system moving through the area is widespread and could cause severe storms to develop anywhere in the ABC11 viewing area.

LATEST FORECAST

Severe weather risk is elevated for Tuesday

Here's how schools/businesses can send their closing information to ABC11:

If you are in charge of closings for a school or business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com (Please do not email closing information to this email address):