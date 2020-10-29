vote 2020

Supreme Court leaves North Carolina absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.

In a 5-3 decision, the justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to Nov. 12. The board's decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group.

Under the Supreme Court's order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in order to be counted.

Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, dissented.

"Such last-minute changes by largely unaccountable bodies invite confusion, risk altering election outcomes, and in the process threaten voter confidence in the results," Gorsuch wrote in dissent.

The newly appointed justice, Amy Coney Barrett, took no part in the decision because "of the need for a prompt resolution and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings," the court said.

Both the Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.
