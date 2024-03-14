ACC Tournament: UNC dominates Florida State 92-67; NC State, Duke meet in later quarterfinal action

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Top-seeded North Carolina got ACC Tournament quarterfinals action underway Thursday with a dominant 92-67 win against Florida State.

The Tar Heels (26-6), ranked fourth nationally, began their quest for a first conference championship in eight years by overwhelming the Seminoles (17-16) with a run in the last four minutes of the first half that blew the game open.

Eleven players scored for UNC, led by ACC Player of the Year R.J. Davis with 18.

Armando Bacot scored 14 points and grabbed 10 of his team's 48 rebounds to Florida State's 22. Bacot got the double-double with a rebound on his final play before being pulled midway through the second half.

Armando Bacot flushes down two of his 14 points for North Carolina against Florida State on Thursday at the ACC Tournament. Nick Wass

FSU didn't pose much of a challenge to UNC, which also got 14 from Cormac Ryan, who went 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Winning their sixth in a row, the Tar Heels flexed their muscles on the boards, at one point grabbing four offensive rebounds on the same possession late in the first half. By halftime, the Seminoles had just six.

UNC guard RJ Davis passes as Florida State forward Baba Miller and others defend on Thursday at the ACC Tournament. Susan Walsh

A combination of rebounding domination and some timely shooting - as Florida State went ice cold from the floor - helped UNC pull away.

Primo Spears led ninth-seeded Florida State with 17 points. Spears did so in his old home arena after playing last season at Georgetown.

The Tar Heels await the winner of the Wake Forest vs. Pitt game in a Friday semifinal.

For Florida State, missing the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season could bring some questions about how the program is trending under longtime coach Leonard Hamilton.

The struggles came after the Seminoles reached the Sweet 16 twice and made one trip to the Elite Eight sandwiched around a successful 2019-20 season that would have brought a high seed before the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

NC STATE vs. DUKE

Tobacco Road rivals NC State and Duke meet Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wolfpack (19-14) has won two consecutive tournament games for the first time under head coach Kevin Keatts. The defending ACC champion Blue Devils (24-7) are ranked 11th nationally.

It will be the third game in as many days for the Wolfpack, which put together their best performance in recent weeks with a dominating 83-65 win against Syracuse on Wednesday night.

NUMBERS: The Blue Devils' record in ACC play is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke leads the ACC with 36.1 points in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 9.4.

The Wolfpack's record in ACC action is 11-11. NC State is fourth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Middlebrooks averaging 1.8.

Duke averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is averaging 16.8 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 15.6 points during the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

WAKE FOREST vs. PITT

The Demon Deacons (20-12) meet the Panthers (21-10) in a 2:30 p.m. matchup Thursday on ESPN2.

NUMBERS: The Panthers have gone 12-8 against ACC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Demon Deacons' record in ACC action is 12-9. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.0.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest scores 11.0 more points per game (78.5) than Pittsburgh gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is averaging 18.8 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers in the last 10 games.

Sallis is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists during the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

BOSTON COLLEGE vs. VIRGINIA

The Eagles (19-14) look to continue a surprising run against the Cavaliers (22-9) in the nightcap. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

NUMBERS: The Cavaliers' record in ACC games is 13-7, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Virginia scores 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Eagles' record in ACC action is 10-12. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Quinten Post averaging 8.1.

Virginia averages 63.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14.3 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.9 points during the past 10 games.

Post is averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers during the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

ALSO SEE: Full tournament schedule

SEE ALSO | Place your bets! Sports betting is up and running in North Carolina

The Associated Press contributed.