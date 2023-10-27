Expert shares safety advice for active shooter situations

In the wake of the mass shooting in Maine, conversations are beginning to spark about how to protect yourself in an active shooter situation.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the wake of the mass shooting in Maine, conversations are beginning to spark about how to protect yourself if you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

Here in the Triangle, it's also proof this can happen anywhere - from the Hedingham shooting in a neighborhood to several UNC gun-related lockdowns.

It's why Stewart Edmiston from Triangle Self-Defense Training in Durham says he's seen more employers and local businesses consulting him asking about active shooting training. The Air Force Veteran who also has Department of Homeland Security active shooter certifications says it boils down to situational awareness.

He said while some people opt for more high-end tools like a tactical flashlight that can be used to break glass or distract someone by shining light in their face, and some concealed carry weapons for protection, he understands most people are unarmed and minding their own business when they find themselves in a situation like we saw in Maine.

His advice comes from the three words people should remember - run, hide, fight.

He said when you're in public, it's important to know how many exits there are. If you have to run away though, the closest exit may not necessarily be the best. If there is another one that has better cover, that can be better so you're not a sitting duck.

He said if you can, hide behind steel or metal that can actually prevent gunfire. While drywall or wood could still help you hide, bullets could still go through.

If running and hiding fails, and you are forced to confront a gunman you know is coming through a door, it's best to try and prop yourself up and prepare to redirect the gun - try to grab the muzzle and point it down.

Another piece of advice, especially for kids, is to text parents or others "ASE" or Active Shooter Emergency. That way if you don't have time to text a longer description, you can save time and quickly make others aware to call for help.