WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters

Colorado man formally charged with murder in deaths of wife and two young daughters

A Colorado man has officially been charged in the deaths of his wife and their two young children.

FREDERICK, Colo. (WTVD) --
A Colorado man officially charged in the deaths of his wife and their two young children told police in an affidavit that he killed his wife in a rage -- but only after she strangled their two daughters.

Christopher Lee Watts, 33, is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy. Two of the murder charges were also enhanced because the victims were under the age of 12.

The bodies of his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, were found last week on the property of Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers. Records show Christopher was employed by the company in 2015.

The affidavit states that Christopher says he told Shanann that he wanted a separation. An investigation revealed that Christopher Watts was having an affair with a co-worker. Watts denied having an affair in previous interviews, according to the affidavit.

Watts told police that shortly after, he saw his wife strangling their youngest daughter and saw their oldest daughter 'sprawled out' on her bed and blue, which he noticed via the baby monitor on a nightstand.

Watts said he then "went into a rage" and strangled his wife.

He told police that he loaded all three bodies into his work truck and he buried his wife at an oil work site and dumped his daughters inside oil tanks.

The family's two-story home is just outside Frederick, a small town outside Denver where fast-growing subdivisions intermingle with drilling rigs and oil wells.

Officials charge Chris Watts with the murder of his wife and two children



The family has strong ties to North Carolina. Shanann was from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines. Her family still lives in North Carolina.

Christopher went to Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville and graduated in 2003.

Father of Shanann Watts speaks for the first time since her death



Shanann's father, Frank Rzucek Sr., of Aberdeen, spoke briefly at a news conference Monday.

"Good afternoon everybody. I am Shanann's dad," Rzucek said. "This is her brother, we would like to thank everyone in the Frederick Police Department and all the agencies involved for working so hard to find my daughter, granddaughters and Nico. Thank you everyone for coming out to the candlelight vigil and saying all your prayers. They are greatly appreciated. And keep the prayers coming for our family. Thank you very much."

Shanann's brother, Frank Rzucek Jr. was also in attendance.

Shanann was reported missing August 13 by her friend Nickole Atkinson after she missed a doctor's appointment.

Atkinson told GMA on Monday that she called police after something felt off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
