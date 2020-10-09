Full coverage of the Chris Watts, Shanann Watts family murder case

Here is a roundup of coverage from the Watts family murder case:

DISCLAIMER: Some of these stories contain graphic details that may be disturbing to some.

Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing

Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters


Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters


Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
'He's not a monster': Parents of Chris Watts defend son who admitted to killing wife, children
The family of Chris Watts defended their son, who pled guilty to the murder of his wife, Shanann and two young daughters.



Chris Watts' girlfriend went to police after he killed his wife and daughters
Nichol Kessinger was having an affair with Chris Watts. Now, she's telling her story.



'We loved you like a son': Shanann's parents address Chris Watts at sentencing
Frank Rzucek gave a statement at the sentencing of Chris Watts.



Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
'Daddy, no:' Chilling new details emerge from Chris Watts prison interview tapes
New audio tapes released Thursday, reveal chilling details about what the North Carolina native convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters told investigators behind bars.



Chris Watts confession tapes: How police got Colorado killer to change his story
Disturbing new details released in Chris Watts case.

