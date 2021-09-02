philadelphia international airport

9-month-old Afghan evacuee dies after flight to Philadelphia airport

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents and family," said Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, Department of Defense spokesperson.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

9-month-old Afghan evacuee dies after flight to Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- A 9-month-old Afghan baby girl flying to Philadelphia on an evacuation flight died on Wednesday night, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

According to Custom and Border Protection, the baby suffered a medical emergency during the flight. By the time the plane landed at 9:16 p.m., she was unresponsive, police said.

The girl died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Her death is under investigation by Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit because of the child's age, while the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the cause of death.

SEE ALSO: How to help Afghan refugees evacuees to Philadelphia region

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents and family," said Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, Department of Defense spokesperson.

This is the first known case of an evacuee who died after being flown out of the mayhem at Kabul airport.

A total of 3,654 evacuees have arrived at the Philadelphia International Airport to date.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiachild deathafghanistan warphiladelphia international airportafghanistandeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Maintenance truck crashes into Raleigh-bound plane at Philadelphia airport
Southwest Airlines loses $100 million in business after fatal accident
TOP STORIES
70% of unemployed in NC will stop getting federal benefits Sept. 4
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
COVID patients likely to face bigger bills as insurance waivers expire
LATEST: UNC students to demand renewed COVID guidelines
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Durham golf course paints fairway to honor fallen US troops
Show More
At least 48 dead in 5 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
NCSU slams USF, 45-0, in season-opener at packed Carter-Finley stadium
Fayetteville candlelight vigil honors 13 U.S. members killed in Kabul
Family of those who died in NC tubing accident sue Duke Energy
More TOP STORIES News