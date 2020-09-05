African American Cultural Festival creates fine art as part of reboot

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Coronavirus concerns caused a change in plans for organizers of the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County. They knew repeating the traditional format would be impossible, due to social distancing.So instead, they decided to create a mural near the place where protests happened in downtown Raleigh.We believe that as we become a better city, we can create community engagement together, to enhance the opportunity for all of us to do better as a community," said Grady Bussey of the African American Cultural Festival.So while gathering masks and supplies, "We looked at Artsplosure to figure out, can we do something that dealt with art, but it also engaged the community as well," Bussey said.Artsplosure and CVS teamed up with other arts advocates and some local talent."Laura Fly is the artist who created the mural on my left," said Bussey, "And Trey Ainsley is the artist who is creating the mural going down Hargett Street. That is about love, and about family and about togetherness, oneness. And in turn, allow the public to participate in creating this opportunity."They call the mural "a beautiful collective thought space for courageous conversations."