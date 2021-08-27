abc11 together

Afrochella celebrates the unique story of African Americans and the great migration

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Saturday, August 28, The African American Cultural Festival is hosting Afrochella to celebrate the unique story of African Americans and the great migration at the Raleigh Union Train Station.

The great migration was a widespread migration of African Americans in the 20th century from communities in the South to large cities in the North and West. From 1916 to 1970, it is estimated that some six million black Southerners relocated to urban areas in the North and West.

This fundraising event for The African American Cultural Festival is being held at the Raleigh Union Train Station because during the migration north, the train station was commonplace for families left behind to say goodbye to their loved ones.

Afrochella will take place from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Saturday, August 28.

Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
