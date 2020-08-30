airbnb

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at North Carolina Airbnb pool party with more than 200 people in attendance

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway following a double shooting at an Airbnb pool party in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

The shooting left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

Union County deputies said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a house on Idlewild Road, just south of Stevens Mill Road.

Investigators told WSOC the house was rented through Airbnb and was hosting a pool party at the time of the shooting.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the party had been going on for two days with an estimated 200 to 300 people in attendance. The department had responded to numerous complants.

The shooting appears to have happened between two people in the driveway leading up to the house. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

One victim was taken to Novant Matthews but died from their injuries. The second victim is being treated at Atrium Main in Charlotte.

No arrests have been made.

Last week, Airbnb banned house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with coronavirus-related limits on gatherings.
