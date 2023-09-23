Woman gets promised airline refund after weeks of runaround by booking company

A Fayetteville woman says she got the runaround for a promised refund for a flight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman says she got the runaround for a promised refund for a flight.

"We would call, and they would put us on hold and then hang up," says Delores McLauchlin. She says she wasn't going to let that stop her from getting the $236 owed to her.

"I'm not going let them get away with this. It had left the matter of the money. It was a matter of principle now," McLauchlin added.

This started in July when McLauchlin booked a flight. Right after getting the email confirmation, she realized there was a problem with the departure date, as it no longer worked for her.

"I literally needed to fly in and fly right back out and that was the problem."

Despite saying she booked on Frontier Airlines, the email confirmation came from Ace Travelers. She called the company right away to see if they could change the departure date.

"I would love to rebook the flight if you can get me in and get me out, he couldn't do that," she said.

McLauchlin wanted a refund, and she got this emailed confirmation from Ace Travelers confirming she'd get her refund. However, after more than six weeks of waiting, and no refund, she was frustrated. "I started reading reviews about it. It had happened several times before, and I said, I'm not going to let this happen. Let me call my news lady."

The news lady is ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson whom she reached out to for help. After contacting the company, they apologized for this inconvenience to McLauchlin and the full refund hit her account within days.

"Within what a week, maybe it was done and done so I appreciate you."

Ace Travelers added they hope McLauchlin will give them another chance to serve her better.

