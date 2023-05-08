The aim of the rules is to require airlines to pay compensation beyond a ticket refund and to cover expenses that consumers incur, including rebooking on another flight, if the airline causes a cancellation or significant delay.

New rules could mean money for air travelers if flights are canceled or delayed

Fliers at RDU like Kyle Tolle tells ABC11 he's been impacted by delayed and canceled flights.

"I was not given any type of hotel stay. My luggage had already been shipped with the plane so that was interesting because I was left without any clothing, toiletries," Tolle said.

Amit Kalyani flew into RDU from India and says while better consumer protection would be helpful, he also understands the difficulties airlines have to deal with.

"I think you've got to be fair both ways, but if it's something they're doing or not doing, and then I guess you need to be compensated, Kalyani said.

Claire Johnson who is from New York and visits family often in the Raleigh area says she was impacted when her flight was canceled over the Christmas holiday, and she also hopes the proposed rules take effect sooner than later.

"I think that's a great idea. The compensation is because sometimes, you know, you don't have extra money to cover the cost. And I think that's very good," Johnson adds.

Traveler Hannah Hanes agrees. She says, "I know the airlines lose out on a lot of money, but as a passenger, it would always be nice to have more rights and more consequences to make the airlines then help us benefit.

The proposed regulation would also set requirements for "timely customer service" during and after periods of widespread flight cancellations like what happened this past Christmas holiday when thousands of Southwest passengers were left stranded for days due to the airlines' outdated technology.

While many travelers would like to see these proposed rules help with the busy summer travel season, the US Transportation Department is just in the early stages of the process. So for the time being, the only rights you have if your flight is canceled or delayed is a refund of any unused portion of your ticket, or the airline can re-book you on a later flight.

"When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The Transportation Department says it is working with the airlines to reduce cancellations and delays this summer when air travel could exceed pre-coronavirus pandemic records.