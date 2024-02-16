Family of murder victim Allisha Watts delivers letters to DA asking for justice

In Troy on Thursday, the family of Allisha Watts delivered what they called Justice for Allisha Watts letters to District Attorney Brett Ligon.

TROY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Montgomery County, friends and family of a woman killed last year continues to demand justice from the district attorney.

Family members said they are frustrated with the pace of the investigation.

Watts was found dead in a rural part of Montgomery County last August, a month after she was reported missing.

Her boyfriend is already charged with her death and will be back in court next month.

The family also said they still haven't seen an autopsy report on Watts' death.