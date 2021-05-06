Raleigh balloon business 'blowing up' as events get rescheduled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazing Balloons NC is working around the clock to fill orders."We are so glad that we're going to have again -- the huge jobs -- because we are prepared to do that," said owner Tammy Loza.It's almost hard to believe that a year ago, their calendar was empty."It was really scary when we start getting calls and emails canceling everything. In three days period of time we get canceled for hundreds of jobs," Loza said.To stay afloat during the pandemic, they began taking personal orders, delivering balloons during a time when all of us needed a reason to smile."We knew that everybody needed joy because we were all worried facing these bad times. So we brought happiness to everybody," Loza said.With drive-through graduations and events back on the books, their business is blowing up and they couldn't be more grateful."When they see the balloons it's like seeing them smiling and happy and saying this is not what I expected it's a lot more than what I expected it makes us feel good. I think that's the reason we're in this business," Loza said.