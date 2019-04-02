Crime & Safety

Video: While crew treats patient man steals ambulance, crashes into parked cars

EMBED <>More Videos

Police have arrested the man accused of stealing an ambulance and crashing it into several vehicles in a Charlotte parking lot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police arrested the man accused of stealing an ambulance and crashing it into several vehicles in a Charlotte parking lot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said someone called 911 and reported the suspect was damaging property inside of an office building on Executive Center Drive, WSOC reports.

Officers said the unidentified suspect found the ambulance and climbed in while a MEDIC crew was in the back treating a patient.

The crew and patient jumped out and the man took off and crashed into several parked cars.

RELATED: Patient caught after stealing ambulance outside UNC Medical Center emergency room

He then jumped out and started running away while holding his pants up.

He was detained and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A woman who owned one of the cars in the crash told WSOC she hopes the man gets help.

"Thank God that me or my mom or my son wasn't in the car," Marcia Crenshaw-Hill said. "I hope he is OK. I hope he is getting treatment as far as mental health goes because that is what it sounds like he needs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycharlottecrimetheftambulancecharlotte news
TOP STORIES
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Parents of teens killed in wrecks back 'no cellphones for drivers' bill
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Show More
MomsRising raises awareness on Equal Pay Day
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
New York teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Gas station clerk fired after racist rant against bilingual customer
More TOP STORIES News