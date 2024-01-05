Man, woman arrested for robbery at America's Express Inn motel in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was robbed at the America's Express Inn.

Police said the robbery happened just after 3 a.m. on Mosley Court. A preliminary investigation found that a man was in his room when he was his items were stolen by two people.

Officers later identified the suspects as Christina Vinson,43, and Albert Bullock, 32. Vinson and Bullock were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery. Vinson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Vinson and the victim know each other and the incident was not random.

Vinson and Bullock are being held at the Nash County jail without bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).