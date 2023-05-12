Raleigh couple arrested, charged with poisoning 3 dogs in dispute with neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple was arrested Thursday night on accusations they poisoned their neighbor's dogs.

James and Agnes Goldston, aged 71 and 73, each face three felony charges of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.

A neighbor reported to law enforcement that two of their dogs suddenly got sick and died shortly after the Goldstons sent the neighbor threatening letters.

The neighbor's third dog also ended up getting sick.

Veterinarians examined all three dogs and determined they had been poisoned.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said the dogs' owner had previously reported issues with the Goldstons. In addition, other neighbors in the area have reported receiving threats from the Goldstons in the past.

James and Agnes' first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

