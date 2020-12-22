localish

Anthonie's Market Grill: a hidden gem in the Texas countryside

EMBED <>More Videos

Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!

SIMONTON, Texas -- When you pass through Simonton, Texas, you'll see a lot of sprawling farmland and scenic country roads. One of the last things you might expect to come across is a fine dining restaurant like Anthonie's Market Grill.

At Anthonie's, upscale cuisine is served in a down-home atmosphere. You can enjoy mouth-watering dishes like Anthonie's famous drunken short rib or the best-selling shrimp and grits, all while sitting by the fire pit outside and enjoying live music.

Anthonie's is Chef Anthonie Dekker's American dream. He grew up working in restaurants in Holland and always dreamed of moving to Texas. Eventually, he served as a private chef to one of south Texas's largest cattle ranches. The experience inspired him to open Anthonie's Market Grill, best-known for meat that's smoked to perfection over an open-fire mesquite grill.

See why Anthonie's Market Grill is one of the best-hidden gems in the Lone Star State!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodlets eatgourmettexasabc13 plusktrkrestaurantbite sizeneighborhood eatslocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Pediatrics group calls for universal mask wearing in school
Bandwidth becomes long term partner with NC State Fair
Biden to counter inflation concerns as agenda hangs in the balance
WEATHER: Showers & storms through Tuesday
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence
Show More
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
NC liquor shortage causes frustration for Durham pub manager
Retired soldier finds lost wallet at bottom of lake
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Wake sheriff sets record straight on rumors of investigation
More TOP STORIES News