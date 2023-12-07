UNLV gunman, Anthony Polito, was professor at ECU, student at Duke

The man suspected of opening fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth, has been identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVD) -- The gunman suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas was once a professor at East Carolina University and before that a student at Duke University.

Anthony Polito, 67, was shot and killed by campus police within minutes of shots being fired on campus.

Authorities have determined that the victims who were killed in the shooting were faculty or staff, not students. That suggests the attack was not entirely random, but it's not clear yet if he knew the particular individuals.

On LinkedIn, he listed employment at East Carolina University from 2001 to 2017. ABC11 confirmed he received a Master of Business Administration from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in 1991. He also earned a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Georgia.

Investigators said he had sought a job at UNLV. He apparently did not succeed in that effort.

Investigators are searching an apartment in Henderson, Nev. believed to be Polito's home, ABC News reports. They have also obtained his phone and are searching it for evidence as to his motive for the shooting. They are also searching through his professional writings for possible clues as to the motive in the shooting.

The university canceled classes through Friday.

The shooting brought back painful memories for some UNC students who were put on Code Red Lockdown back in August when a student opened fire, ultimately killing his academic group leader inside a laboratory on campus.