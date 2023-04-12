Raleigh Police charge man in 3 downtown bank robberies

Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who robbed the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Martin and Fayetteville streets in downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Wednesday afternoon that they've made an arrest in connection with three recent bank robberies.

Anthony Tony Thomas, 41, is accused of robbing the M &F Bank at 13 Hargett Street on March 30 and robbing it again on April 3.

Thomas is also being charged with a robbery at First Citizens Bank at the corner of Martin and Fayetteville streets in downtown Raleigh on April 4.

Anthony Tony Thomas Raleigh Police Department

Police took Thomas into custody on Tuesday. He is charged with three counts of common law robbery

