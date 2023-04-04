Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who robbed the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Martin and Fayetteville streets in downtown Raleigh.

2nd downtown Raleigh bank robbed in less than a week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who robbed the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Martin and Fayetteville streets in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened shortly before 3 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

It is the second bank robbery in less than a week in downtown -- at nearly the same time of day.

Last week, someone robbed the M &F branch in downtown Raleigh on E. Hargett Street.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood