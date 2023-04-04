WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2nd downtown Raleigh bank robbed in less than a week

WTVD logo
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 9:29PM
Raleigh sees second bank robbery in as many weeks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who robbed the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Martin and Fayetteville streets in downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who robbed the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Martin and Fayetteville streets in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened shortly before 3 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

It is the second bank robbery in less than a week in downtown -- at nearly the same time of day.

Last week, someone robbed the M&F branch in downtown Raleigh on E. Hargett Street.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW