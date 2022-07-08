'I thank god': Man found guilty of federal murder in 2019 shooting of Z'yon Person

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- Sandra Person had to let all of her emotions out Thursday night.

"I thank God," said Z'yon Person's grandmother.

We met with Sandra hours after a federal jury handed down a guilty verdict in Greensboro.

Antonio Davenport Jr. was found guilty on three charges of federal murder, gun and racketeering charges according to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer.

Z'yon was killed back in August 2019. The 9-year-old boy was in the car with his aunt and sister on their way to get snow cones in Durham when he was killed by gunfire in a case of mistaken identity.

"Thank you Lord, thank you so much for the team put together to bring justice for Z'yon," Sandra said.

Sandra stood next to Tammie Goodman Thursday who is looking for answers of her own more than four years after her son Charleston was kidnapped outside her Durham home.

The jury deliberated for eight hours over two days according to the N&O.

Davenport was in a car that August day looking for revenge on a rival gang.

He claimed he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger but a jury found otherwise.

Davenport was a budding rap star and had just signed on to tour with the group 83 Babies.

Sandra said he was begging for a plea deal while the verdict was read but that he said nothing afterward.

"It goes to show you gun violence needs to stop," Sandra said. "I hope it sets an example for other people to stop doing this."

Davenport also admitted during testimony that he painted his car black after the shooting because he feared being linked to it.

Sentencing in the case is set for late September.
