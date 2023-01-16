Apex Baptist Church dedicates Sunday service to social justice

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sounds of praise and worship filled Apex Baptist Church during an extra special service Sunday morning.

This week members of the church joined members in their community to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's life and legacy.

"I think it's important because we need more individuals to know that we can continue to dream," said youth pastor Asa Clark. "What he did was not just for black people, it wasn't just for the inclusion of segregated Individuals, specifically black and white."

As a pioneer for social justice and reform Clark says members of his church are following in the footsteps of Dr. King.

"It's not easy in all of the crazy things we see in this world has been tough but everybody can make a small difference," Clark continued. "Our new mission is being Christ centered and community focused. So, a lot of the things we do is focusing on inclusion."

