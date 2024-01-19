Apex police to give update on deadly shooting that killed two women

Chief Jason Armstrong is planning to read statements from the victim's families.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police Department is expected to give an update on Monday's deadly shooting that killed two women and a dog.

Police say 69-year-old Nancy Taylor and 37-year-old Gabrielle Raymond were both gunned down by another neighbor, Harry Hardman on Monday.

Investigators say Hardman was causing a disturbance, yelling loudly in the neighborhood causing neighbors to call 911.

Police say Taylor who was head of the HOA, walked up to Hardman and started talking to him. At some point, Raymond left her home and walked up as well.

Police then say Hardman pulled out a gun and shot both victims.

Hardman appeared before a Wake County judge this week where he is facing two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty for shooting his own dog.