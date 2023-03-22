Apex Police warn of cloning of police department phone numbers in fraud scam

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police are looking into an apparent fraud scam where someone cloned a police department phone number in a scheme to steal money from residents.

The police department became aware of the scam about 11 a.m. Wednesday when a female resident called on behalf of her elderly mother.

The mother had received a phone call from someone with the caller ID showing the number as (919) 362-8661, Apex Police Department's non-emergency number.

The caller identified himself as "Deputy Chief McKinney" and said he had been contacted by a federal law enforcement agency and was asked to assist in serving a warrant for a "money laundering" case involving the mother.

The caller directed the elderly woman to withdraw a "large sum of money" from her bank account. The caller then said someone would meet where at her home, would not come inside but would accept the cash, which changed hands in her driveway.

But the scammer wasn't done.

He called again, saying he was "Deputy Chief McKinney" and attempted to get her to turn over more money. This time, the woman's daughter called Apex Police and spoke to the actual Deputy Chief McKinney, who told her that this was a scam.

The exchange of money took place in the jurisdiction of the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Apex investigators said they are working with the Sheriff's Office to investigate this matter.

Apex Police encourage everyone to share this information with family and friends, especially older community members.

Under no circumstances would the Apex Police Department contact a resident and demand money. Please contact the Apex Department immediately at (919) 362-8661 if you receive a suspicious phone call requesting you to do so.

