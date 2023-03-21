Fake vehicle registration notices causing headaches for some drivers

An ABC11 viewer contacted Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after getting a letter that looked official as it claims to be from the Vehicle Services Division.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Troubleshooter consumer alert that claims to involve your car. An ABC11 viewer contacted Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after getting a letter that looked official as it claims to be from the Vehicle Services Division. The letter states an immediate response is requested, but Wilson learned you should not act so fast.

The letter includes what appears to be a state registration fee voucher and has the amount of $199.00 with an expiration date. The mailing states that your vehicle coverage may expire and there is a risk of being financially liable for any repairs. In small print, you will see this is not a check.

MORE TROUBLESHOOTER:'No one's coming.' NC man lives without heat, uses space heaters for months

Wilson called the number listed and learned who was behind these mailings. It's a third party that sells car warranties. It has nothing to do with the official DMV or registering your car. The NC DMV warns of these marketing materials, and that official government websites will end in .gov. To protect your money, anytime you get a mailing or phone call claiming final notice that you need to take immediate action, don't react. Instead, research it, and take the time to see who's behind it, especially if they are selling something like this case.