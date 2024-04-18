Armadillo Grill in Raleigh's Glenwood South closes days after ABC Commission suspends alcohol permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two popular businesses along Glenwood South had their permits to serve alcohol suspended by the ABC Commission after a drug bust last summer.

According to documents that ABC11 received, Armadillo Grill agreed to stop serving any alcohol starting April 12 for 64 days.

Doors to the restaurant are now locked and there is a sign posted on the doors letting customers know the spot is closed for good.

There was shock Thursday as people pulled up to the spot to grab a bite to eat.

"That's so sad," said customer Kristine Durzy.

"It's one of the very few things in this area that's remained tried and true over the past 22 years," said customer Benjamin Gurlitz. "It's a great disappointment."

"It's surprising. It's been here for some years," said customer Quiton Boyd.

Armadillo Grill had been open for more than two decades.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division started investigating the restaurant last summer after receiving complaints.

The agency said it uncovered cocaine and marijuana sales out of Armadillo Grill, as well as the nearby Botanical Lounge.

The agency said drugs were taken from the businesses and non-tax paid alcoholic beverages.

Five people were arrested last summer.

Botanical Lounge also had its permit suspended and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

All of it is upsetting to longtime customers.

"I never saw anything, so it's surprising in that aspect," said Durzy.

Armadillo Grill said in its notice about the closure, "As we have watched the restaurant industry change and the cost of doing business rise, we feel this location no longer serves our customer base."

ABC11 reached out to Armadillo Grill for comment. We have not heard back.