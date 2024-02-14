Police arrest man accused of faking burglary and intentionally setting a house fire

Authorities say 36-year-old Ismael Rio Canales intentionally set his house on fire and lied about the burglary.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ismael Rio Canales intentionally set his house on fire and lied about the burglary.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ismael Rio Canales intentionally set his house on fire and lied about the burglary.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ismael Rio Canales intentionally set his house on fire and lied about the burglary.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire and faking a burglary.

Last November, deputies responded to a report of a burglary and house fire on Brannan Park Drive near Zebulon.

36-year-old Ismael Rio Canales said that two men broke into his home, assaulted him and stole items. During this interaction, a fire started in the home.

Canales was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said, after further investigation, it has been determined that Canales intentionally set his house on fire and lied about the burglary. Authorities also discovered he had an outstanding warrant for statutory rape from 2007 out of Zebulon.

Canales was charged with fraudulently setting fire to a dwelling, attempting to obtain property by false pretense, insurance fraud and statutory rape.