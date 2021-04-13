Man arrested, accused in shooting of Fayetteville bar security guard

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 29-year-old man is behind bars accused of shooting a security guard in Fayetteville.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Phat Daddy's Bar and Grill around 11 p.m. on April 8.


Security Guard Charles Jackson Jr. was trying to break up a fight that happened after a group of people were told they could not go into the bar.

Fayetteville Police Department said Monday it had arrested Will Francis, 29, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.


Francis is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $300,500 bond.

Jackson remains in the hospital in serious condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillebarshootingsecurity
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
LATEST: Vaccine demand in NC appears to be waning
NC State student wakes up to stranger in her dorm
Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun
8-foot sinkhole forms in Fayetteville road
Raleigh woman Christina Matos was stabbed to death, records show
Kids forced to drop out of tournament over vaccine requirement
Show More
Pet adoption event taking place at Woodpeckers' ball field
George Floyd, Fayetteville native, comes into focus on final day of Chauvin prosecution
Pfizer seeks Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating 12-15 year-olds
Will Smith pulls 'Emancipation' production from Georgia
Auction gets underway to sell everything inside Northgate Mall
More TOP STORIES News