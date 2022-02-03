Health & Fitness

People waiting ... and waiting for free COVID-19 tests through USPS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Finding an at-home COVID-19 test in stores is still hit-or-miss. And some people who signed up to get free tests through the federal government said that by now, their test kits should have arrived.

"We still haven't got them," said Raleigh resident Emily McCartha.

She signed up the day the federal government launched its effort.

McCartha is waiting on four tests, which is the exact number of people in her family.

"They're in childcare, so knowing whether or not we're testing positive is extremely important, so we can work," she said of her children.

Other people began receiving emails that their test is on the way.

A few people didn't know the free test kits were available.

"Anyway that's a free way to keep myself healthy and clean, I appreciate," said Raleigh resident Kyle Hooker.

According to the government's website, the order usually ships in seven to 12 days.

The White House is prioritizing communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

ABC11 reached out to the Postmaster of Raleigh to see whether any shipments are going out. We're waiting to hear back.

Insurance companies are required to reimburse you if you purchase an at-home test in a store.

The policy went into effect during mid-January. Private health insurers are required to cover up to eight tests per month.
